Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Preferred Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Preferred Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $9.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

PFBC opened at $74.88 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $75.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.40 million. Analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 181.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 12.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

