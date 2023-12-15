Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Preferred Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Preferred Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $9.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Preferred Bank Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of PFBC opened at $74.88 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $77.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 33.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

