Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Raises Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Preferred Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Preferred Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $9.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.06. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.40 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 23.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Preferred Bank

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 417.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 31,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 25,372 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.