Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $2.00 target price on the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock.

Presto Automation Stock Performance

PRST stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.75. Presto Automation has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62.

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Presto Automation will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presto Automation

In other news, major shareholder Avenue Food & Bevera Cleveland bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,251 shares of company stock valued at $43,798. Company insiders own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRST. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Presto Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $5,607,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Presto Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Presto Automation by 370.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,066 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 382,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Presto Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Presto Automation by 906.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,635 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 183,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Presto Automation Company Profile

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

