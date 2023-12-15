Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:USMC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.33. 44,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,184. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.74.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
