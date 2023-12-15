Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:USMC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.33. 44,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,184. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.74.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

