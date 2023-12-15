Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Upgraded to Buy at B. Riley

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Priority Technology in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Priority Technology Trading Up 13.3 %

NASDAQ PRTH opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.89. Priority Technology has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $189.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Priority Technology will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Priority Technology news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,391,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,070.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,019 shares of company stock valued at $80,265 in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Priority Technology by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 360,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 60.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 109,170 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 45.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

