Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells $328,639.02 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,638 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $328,639.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,106.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.94. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $76.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. Analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

