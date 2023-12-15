Professional Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 3.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $847,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $430,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $7.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.73. 481,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $235.81 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.83. The stock has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.51%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYK

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.