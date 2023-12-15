Professional Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Oracle by 94,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Oracle by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,793,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

Oracle stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.71. 3,796,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,088,456. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a market cap of $276.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.43 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

