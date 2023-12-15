Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $16.82 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 2.8% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $16.57. 8,872,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,496,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

