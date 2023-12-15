Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $19.11 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct makes up 3.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $19,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,178,000 after purchasing an additional 327,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,962,000 after buying an additional 72,338 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,926,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,812,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,866,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,288,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,247,000 after buying an additional 56,030 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $101.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.95. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

