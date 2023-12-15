Professional Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,078 shares during the period. CDW makes up approximately 4.2% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of CDW worth $25,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in CDW by 87.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.20. The company had a trading volume of 140,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,632. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $222.92.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

