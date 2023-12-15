ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2023

Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,962 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.58.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.