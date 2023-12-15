ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,962 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.58.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

