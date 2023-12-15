Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $105.18 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.68 and a 200-day moving average of $92.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

