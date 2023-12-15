PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 12.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.94.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $103.78. The stock had a trading volume of 431,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,124. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $105.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.20%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

