Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 202.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,148,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,287,000 after purchasing an additional 768,965 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,195,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. Raymond James lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Pure Storage stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.46. The stock had a trading volume of 600,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.85, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.14. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

