PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PVH from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.25.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $116.94 on Monday. PVH has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $118.86. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.16.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PVH will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.77%.

In related news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,771.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,762,000 after buying an additional 987,957 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,601,000 after purchasing an additional 506,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,080,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PVH by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in PVH by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,520,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,529,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

