Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a report released on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the software maker will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $270.10 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $154.88 and a 12 month high of $279.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.41.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,902,000 after buying an additional 44,966 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $1,758,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,364,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,665,958.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,118 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

