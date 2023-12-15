Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Sells $27,994.98 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,581.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Q2 Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of QTWO stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.07 million. Research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 37.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,892 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 594.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,384,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,770,000 after buying an additional 1,184,882 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 147.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after buying an additional 729,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $16,200,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 329.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 483,529 shares during the last quarter.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
