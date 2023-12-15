Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Sells $27,994.98 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,581.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Q2 Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.07 million. Research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Q2

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 37.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,892 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 594.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,384,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,770,000 after buying an additional 1,184,882 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 147.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after buying an additional 729,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $16,200,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 329.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 483,529 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.