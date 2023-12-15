QP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

QP Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,522 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.4% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 28.6% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in Walmart by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 11,893 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $152.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

