Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $237,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $133.20 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

