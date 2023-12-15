Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Quanex Building Products has a payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

NX opened at $34.70 on Friday. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $35.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $911,131.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $753,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $911,131.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1,444.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

