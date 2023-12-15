Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Issues Earnings Results

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:NX opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.12. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $35.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NX shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Quanex Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $911,131.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $753,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $911,131.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,797,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,584,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after acquiring an additional 70,348 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,344,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,956,000 after acquiring an additional 162,588 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,250,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after acquiring an additional 31,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

