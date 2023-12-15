Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 17.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NX stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $35.03.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $911,131.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $911,131.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $753,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NX. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after buying an additional 539,996 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1,379.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 245,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 134.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 164,551 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,344,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,956,000 after purchasing an additional 162,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 142.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 91,362 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Quanex Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NX

About Quanex Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.