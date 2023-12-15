Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Shares Gap Down to $34.70

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.70, but opened at $33.65. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 130,634 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NX. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Quanex Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 9.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.24. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanex Building Products

In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $911,131.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $753,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $911,131.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NX. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 5.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

