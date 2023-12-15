Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Shares Gap Down to $34.70

Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.70, but opened at $33.65. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 130,634 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Quanex Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NX

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 9.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.24. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $753,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $911,131.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $753,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 5.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.