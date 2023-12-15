Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 92.67 ($1.16).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.19) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quilter in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.26) price objective on the stock.

QLT opened at GBX 102.80 ($1.29) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3,400.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87. Quilter has a 1 year low of GBX 71.20 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 105.45 ($1.32). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.76.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

