Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $6.55

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.73. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 2,208 shares changing hands.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.