Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $6.55

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.73. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 2,208 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.68%.
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
