Rajat Taneja Sells 25,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rajat Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87.

On Friday, November 17th, Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $259.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.33 and a 200 day moving average of $239.54. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $263.25. The stock has a market cap of $475.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

