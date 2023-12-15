Randolph Co Inc Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Randolph Co Inc lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 8.4% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $52,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,106.49 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $540.91 and a 52 week high of $1,121.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $456.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $921.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $878.97.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

View Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.