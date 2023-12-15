Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RPD. Wolfe Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.81.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.95. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $198.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 23.5% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 66,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth $759,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 16.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

