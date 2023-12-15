RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 685,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375,666 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in RB Global were worth $43,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in RB Global during the first quarter worth $289,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in RB Global by 13.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in RB Global by 46.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RB Global by 161.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $68.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 77.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.84.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,515.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394 over the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

