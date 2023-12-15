Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Shares Gap Down to $11.47

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.47, but opened at $11.08. Ready Capital shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 707,350 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RC. StockNews.com raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ready Capital by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ready Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ready Capital by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

