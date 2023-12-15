Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Shares Gap Down to $11.47

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.47, but opened at $11.08. Ready Capital shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 707,350 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on RC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,249,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,371,000 after buying an additional 11,675,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,922,000 after buying an additional 967,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,798,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,212,000 after buying an additional 2,312,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,306,000 after buying an additional 1,484,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,211,000 after buying an additional 772,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

