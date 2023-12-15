Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RPHM. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of RPHM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,328. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.58. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Reneo Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPHM. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 53,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

