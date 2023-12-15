Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Salesforce, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Salesforce in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $257.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.58. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $263.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total value of $3,854,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,606,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,200,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total value of $3,854,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,606,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,200,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,364,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,647,060. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

