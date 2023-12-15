Research Analysts Set Expectations for Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Microchip Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Microchip Technology’s current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion.

MCHP has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.6% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 51,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 85.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,817,000 after buying an additional 163,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

