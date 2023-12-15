Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Devon Energy (DVN)

Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/14/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2023 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

12/6/2023 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

11/29/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/27/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/15/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2023 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at Pickering Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/9/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $72.00 to $62.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,826,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $66.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $15,068,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 201.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

