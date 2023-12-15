Resource Consulting Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.2% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $154.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $273.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

