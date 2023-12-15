Resource Consulting Group Inc. Has $563,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,951 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after buying an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $93.94 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average of $87.11.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

