Reviewing Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) & Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) and Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Community Bancorp and Citigroup, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Citigroup 1 7 6 0 2.36

Citigroup has a consensus target price of $51.66, indicating a potential upside of 2.82%. Given Citigroup’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Community Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bancorp 28.07% 18.95% 1.39% Citigroup 9.22% 6.76% 0.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Community Bancorp and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

69.3% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Bancorp and Citigroup’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bancorp $43.76 million 2.16 $13.74 million N/A N/A Citigroup $78.29 billion 1.23 $14.85 billion $6.31 7.96

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Citigroup pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture. The company also provides commercial real estate lending products, including financing for commercial developers and investors, residential builders and developers, and community development entities, including credit products to facilitate the purchase of land and/or build structures for business, to develop residential or commercial properties, and for real estate secured financing of existing businesses, as well as financing to startups and other small businesses. In addition, it offers residential real estate lending products, including fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage and home equity loans; and retail credit services, which includes personal, automobile, boat, and recreational loans. The company also provides municipal and institutional banking services, such as deposit account services, term and tax-exempt loans, and lines of credit to state and local governments, schools, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Further, it offers consumer banking services including checking accounts, savings programs, ATMs, debit and credit cards, night deposit facilities, and online, mobile and telephone banking services. Community Bancorp. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Derby, Vermont.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, and public sector clients. The PBWM segment offers traditional banking services to retail and small business customers through retail banking, cash, rewards, value portfolios, and co-branded cards. It also provides various banking, credit cards, custody, trust, mortgages, home equity, small business, and personal consumer loans. The Legacy Franchises segment provides traditional retail banking and branded card products to retail and small business customers. The company was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

