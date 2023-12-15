Reviewing Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) & 3DX Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX)

3DX Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Free Report) and Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

3DX Industries has a beta of 3.29, suggesting that its share price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stratasys has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 3DX Industries and Stratasys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3DX Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Stratasys 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Stratasys has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.02%. Given Stratasys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stratasys is more favorable than 3DX Industries.

This table compares 3DX Industries and Stratasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3DX Industries N/A N/A N/A Stratasys -17.53% -1.99% -1.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.7% of Stratasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Stratasys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 3DX Industries and Stratasys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3DX Industries $410,000.00 6.89 -$2.72 million N/A N/A Stratasys $651.48 million 1.33 -$28.97 million ($1.61) -7.87

3DX Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stratasys.

Summary

3DX Industries beats Stratasys on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3DX Industries

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc. and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc. in November 2013. 3DX Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ferndale, Washington.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare. The company provides consumable materials including 3D printing materials comprising FDM, polyjet, and stereolithography materials for manufacturing applications, such as jigs and fixtures, investment casting, and injection mold or composite tooling applications. In addition, it offers software and services, which includes cloud, desktop and mobile technologies comprising GrabCAD, an additive manufacturing platform to manage production-scale operations; and GrabCAD Print, job programming software enables the unique features of 3D printing technologies, such as creating lightweight, structurally sound infills for FDM, and multi-material and color and material management for polyjet. The company also provides GrabCAD Shop including scheduling, remote monitoring, and analytics; GrabCAD Connect provides two-way SDK integration for third-party software applications; and GrabCAD Community, an online community of professional engineers, designers, manufacturers and students who share their practices through tutorials, discussion forums, design/print challenges, and 3D content. Further, it offers GrabCAD Streamline Shop, which simplifies 3D printing shop workflow; GrabCAD Streamline Software Development Kit (SDK) to support enterprise goals such as system connectivity, compliance, and workflow automation; and Grab CAD Software Partner program for independent software vendors. The company sells its products through a network of resellers and independent sales agents worldwide. Stratasys Ltd. is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

