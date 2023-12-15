Reviewing Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) & NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Tigo Energy has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Tigo Energy alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tigo Energy and NVE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tigo Energy N/A N/A -$180,000.00 N/A N/A NVE $38.25 million 9.90 $22.69 million $4.47 17.54

Profitability

NVE has higher revenue and earnings than Tigo Energy.

This table compares Tigo Energy and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tigo Energy N/A -24.91% -6.74% NVE 59.71% 32.77% 31.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of NVE shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of NVE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tigo Energy and NVE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tigo Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tigo Energy currently has a consensus price target of $7.73, indicating a potential upside of 292.55%. Given Tigo Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than NVE.

Summary

NVE beats Tigo Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tigo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tigo Energy, Inc. develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management. In addition, it offers communication solutions, such as gateways; Maximizer Management Unit that communicates between the optimizers and the inverter; Cloud Connect, an on-site interface for modules, inverters, and other accessories to serve firefighters and installers; and Energy Intelligence (EI) solution, a digital platform to optimize the installer experience around commissioning, monitoring, and maintaining fleets of solar installations. The company serves residential, commercial and utility, PPA and 3rd-Party finance, and schools and government markets. It sells its products through distributors. Tigo Energy, Inc. was formerly known as Tergotech, Inc. and changed its name to Tigo Energy, Inc. in August 2007. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California with an additional office in Tuscany, Italy. The company has operations in Japan, China, Israel, Australia, Brazil, and Taiwan.

About NVE

(Get Free Report)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position, rotation, or speed for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for power conversion and industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market; and DC-to-DC convertors for use in power conversion systems and industrial networks for the IIoT. In addition, it undertakes contracts for research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Tigo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tigo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.