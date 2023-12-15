Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 1,481 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $91.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average is $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

