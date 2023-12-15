Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 40,797 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.5% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

