Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 5,615 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $406,195,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 992.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,430,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 30.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,840,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,064 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 569.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,254,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $52,082,000. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

MFC opened at $21.38 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

