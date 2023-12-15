Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 94,827 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,827 shares during the period. Permian Resources comprises about 1.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 15.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 40,718 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 122.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 61,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 33,858 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PR. Mizuho lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Permian Resources stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 4.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In related news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,924,034.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

