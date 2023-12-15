Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 991 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $67.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average is $62.86. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.8092 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.