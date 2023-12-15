Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires New Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.06% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after buying an additional 3,327,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after buying an additional 1,013,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,532,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,054,000 after buying an additional 256,288 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,861,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 174,085 shares during the period.

BATS CALF opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1509 per share. This is an increase from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

