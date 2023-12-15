Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires Shares of 203,375 Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 203,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,000. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF makes up about 2.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.28% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYLD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,309,000 after purchasing an additional 377,564 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,141,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,908,000 after buying an additional 368,488 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,816,000 after buying an additional 177,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,177,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,696,000 after buying an additional 254,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,844,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of XYLD opened at $39.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.